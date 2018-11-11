Guy Fieri Is ''Lifting Spirits'' of California Firefighters One Meal at a Time

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 9:15 PM

Guy Fieri

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Heroes truly come in all shapes and sizes.

Guy Fieri brought the spirit of Flavortown to the brave firefighters in Butte County, Calif. when he showed up to cook a home-style meal. In a tweet shared by the Butte County Sheriff's Office, the chef is seen alongside the volunteers who are serving the hungry police and law enforcement officers who are staged at the Butte College. "Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits," the official account shared. 

On the menu for the dozens of officers was pulled pork and other yummy sides. 

The restaurateur also took some time to individually thank the individuals who are courageously fighting the rapid moving flames in Northern California.

Guy is among the many celebs who are doing whatever they can to support the many firefighters, emergency responders and police in the field. 

Will Smith and More Stars' Homes Threatened by Southern California Wildfires

In Southern California, many celebrities' homes are threatened by the Woolsey fire, which has ravaged over 83 thousand acres. While some stars like Caitlyn Jenner were able to return to their homes after evacuating, others like Gerard Butlerunfortunately lost their homes. 

Butler announced the tragic news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the structure that used to be his home. "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters," he wrote. 

The Woolsey fire is currently only 15 percent contained, with over 170 structures burned down. 

Our thoughts go out to all of those affected by the fire. 

