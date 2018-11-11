Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of John Legend and Baby Miles Surrounded by Teddy Bears

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 1:56 PM
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Cuteness overload!
Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram to share two adorable new photos of her and John Legend's 5-month-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens. In one sweet social media snap, a smiling Miles can be seen sitting on the couch surrounded by about eight teddy bears.
"BEARS!!!" Chrissy captioned the cute picture.
John then joined in on the photo session, holding baby Miles on the couch with the teddy bears surrounding them. "all the bears!!" Chrissy wrote alongside the father-son photo.
The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the "All of Me" singer welcomed their second child in May, with Chrissy tweeting his arrival, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Miles joined the couple's daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in the talented family.
"He loves being told he's handsome," Teigen told E! News last month. "He really lights up."
"He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull," she revealed. "From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna—just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk."
"Miles is so reserved—he's just John," Chrissy said. "He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball."
You can watch Chrissy and John on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in just a few hours, where they'll both be taking the stage during the ceremony.
Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Royal Family at Remembrance Day Ceremony
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?