Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Royal Family at Remembrance Day Ceremony

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out to honor those who lost their lives in war.

On Sunday, the royal fab four joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph war memorial in London. Sunday's date, Nov. 11, marks 100 years since the end of World War I.

Wearing all black, the Queen, Kate and expecting Meghan also donned remembrance poppies, which is symbol honoring those who passed away in war. William and Harry both laid wreaths at the Cenotaph as a part of the Remembrance Day Commemorations.