Jessie J Supports Channing Tatum at Magic Mike Live Opening Night in London

A day earlier, Channing reunited with Jenna to take Everly trick-or-treating on Halloween. The Step Up co-stars announced their separation in April after eight years of marriage. Jenna officially filed for divorce days before her Halloween reunion with Channing.

It's been about a month since E! News first reported that Channing and Jessie are an item. The actor has been spotted supporting the British singer at multiple concerts over that last month.

"They've been hanging out a lot lately and he's excited about seeing her. She's on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn't mind tagging along," a source told E! News in early October. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for a while and always thought she was very talented."