The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Returns to Las Vegas 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 10, 2018 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs, Revolve Awards, Instagram

Amanda Stanton/Instagram

Amanda Stanton returned to Las Vegas two months after she was arrested for domestic violence.

The former Bachelor contestant was among many big names at the 2018 Revolve Awards in Las Vegas, including Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell and Chanel Iman. Stanton posted photos on Instagram and her Instagram story of her getting ready for the awards show and hanging out with her friends.

It appears that this was her first time back in Sin City after her brush with the law a few months prior. On Sept. 10, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a domestic violence call at around 3 a.m. Allegedly, Stanton had a physical altercation with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs and hotel security then called police after they were notified of the situation. Before the arrest, Stanton was spending time in Vegas with fellow Bachelor contestant and winner of Ben Higgins' season, Lauren Bushnell.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

One month later, on Oct., 10, the Bachelor in Paradise star pleaded not guilty to the arrest. Her next court date is Dec. 12.

A day after her arrest, Stanton's rep Steve Honig told E! News that the reality TV star was "embarrassed and ashamed" about the incident. Honig said in a statement at the time, "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance."

Honig explained what led to security and subsequently the police being called. "That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious," he said. "Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job."

About two weeks after her arrest, Stanton addressed what happened and reminded her fans that what they see on Instagram doesn't always translate to life outside the screen. "Just because I am posting on social media doesn't mean that life is perfect," she said in an Instagram story. "I do believe that no matter what you're going through that you have to pick your feet back up… but the absolute last thing I want is for it to come across like I am sweeping things under the rug."

She then revealed that she donated $300 to Laura's House, which is a domestic violence shelter based in Orange County.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Las Vegas , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Garner, John Miller

Jennifer Garner Steps Out With New Boyfriend John Miller

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Offer Update After Evacuating From Wildfire

Dream Kardashian

Happy Birthday Dream Kardashian! Look Back at Rob Kardashian’s Daughter's Cutest Photos

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B and Offset's Yacht Dance Party May Make You Blush

Shopping: 2018 Gift Guide, Significant Other

8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Significant Other

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Returning to TV with Their Own Network

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Katherine McNamara Calls Being a PCAs Finalist "A Huge Testament" to the Shadowhunters Fans

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.