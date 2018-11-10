8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Significant Other

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Nov. 10, 2018 9:00 AM
Real talk: The person you've chosen to spend your life with is your partner in crime, your shoulder to cry on—everything you could ask for all wrapped into one.
Sometimes it's blissful, sometimes it gets messy, but you're in it for the long hall. And while you might not always show it 365 days a year, you really do love them. That's why when the holidays roll around, you don't mind spoiling them with a little something-something that shows how much you truly care.
Whether your bae is a home chef, a travel enthusiast or a self-proclaimed baller, trust us when we say there's a super thoughtful gift that'll speak to them on this list.
If your honey likes to do the cooking, count your blessing because that's already a gift to you. Our advice: Let them know how much you appreciate their hard work in the kitchen with a gourmet-status set of stainless steel cookware.
BUY IT: LE CREUSET 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $500
You know what's more fun than coming home after work and putting on PJs? Coming home after a long day and wrapping yourself up in a plush hotel-style robe, that's what. Seriously, give your love the gift of stress free staycation vibes and you'll be the most adored you've ever been.
BUY IT: Parachute Classic Bathrobe, $99
Your sweetheart's adventurous spirit is the exact reason you fell in love with them. They're always whisking you off to somewhere new and expanding your horizons so, needless to say, you're never bored. Help them up their travel game with a luxury suitcase that's as durable as it is chic. Win-win!
BUY IT: TUMI Short Trip 26" Packing Case, $655
We all love a S.O. who can man the grill like a pro, but a chef without a good quality grill is like a bird without wings. If you're babe has been cooking up a storm on a subpar BBQ, now's the perfect time to upgrade them with a trusty Kitchen Aid version.
BUY IT: KitchenAid 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Red with Grill Cover, $299
Everyone likes to eat, but maybe you and your live-in bestie need a little inspo when it comes to the menu. If you want to learn together or literally just make their life easier, this customizable delivery service is a dream come true.
BUY IT: Hello Fresh Monthly Subscription, prices vary
So your boo thang would rather snuggle on the couch and watch a movie on a Friday night instead of going out. Let them know you're on the same page with an ultra-lush, softer than clouds blanket you can enjoy together.
BUY IT: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 'In the Wild' Throw Blanket, $180
Maybe your other half is looking to be more active (or maybe they just want to up their Instagram game), this adorable cruiser fits the bill. They're not going to go into full on cyclist mode with this model, but it'll get them moving, in a cute way.
BUY IT: Serena & Lily Limited-Edition PUBLIC® C7 Bike, $598
Every time your other half calls themselves bad and boujee, you can't help but giggle at how seriously they take themselves. You secretly love that about them, though, because it makes them who they are. Well: If there were ever a time to indulge them, it's now. So why not ball out with a diamond watch to match that glittering personality of theirs?
BUY IT: Michele Sidney Two-Tone Diamond Dial Watch, $1495
Can it be the holidays all the time?
