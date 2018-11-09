The Secret Behind Lady Gaga's Dramatic Eye Makeup

Lady Gaga loves to bring the drama, especially on the red carpet. Now, Sarah Tanno, who frequently works with the star, is sharing how to bring Gaga-level glam to your next holiday party.

Pulling from her past looks, the makeup artist points to a look she created for the premiere of A Star Is Born at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. At first glance, the makeup centers on a metallic blue cat eye, which balanced by Mother Monster's nude, glossy lip and flawless matte complexion. However, when the singer-turned-movie-star blinked or closed her eyes, she revealed the shape of her eyeliner, which goes outward from the outer corner of the eye, then makes a turn into the crease.