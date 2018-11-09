Meet the Groomsmen in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Party

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 12:40 PM
Nick Jonas just revealed who will be standing by his side as he ties the knot with Priyanka Chopra.
The "Jealous" singer, 26, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his gift to his groomsmen, custom Lime Bike scooters! "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help," Nick captioned the photo, which reveals the names of five of his groomsmen. Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are, of course, among the chosen groomsmen, as are Nick's Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker and Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra.
"Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source tells E! News. "He worked with Lime Bike to create custom scooters as gifts for each one of them. Nick also created a custom scooter for himself."
The insider adds, "The scooters will be given to each of the groomsmen at his home in Los Angeles prior to his bachelor party."
As the couple, who recently obtained their marriage license, gets closer to their wedding date, let's get to know their wedding party!
The DNCE singer, who is also set to tie the knot, will be by his brother's side on his special day. Joe, who is engaged to Sophie Turner, will likely ask Nick to return the favor on his wedding day.
The eldest Jonas brother will also be a part of Nick's wedding party. For his wedding in Dec. 2009, Kevin had Nick and Joe by his side, both serving as his best men.
The youngest Jonas will also join in on the wedding party fun. Frankie posted this photo from Joe and Sophie's engagement party in 2017.
Nick and actor Jonathan Tucker formed a friendship while working on their show Kingdom. "I WILL FOLLOW YOU ON THIS LIME SCOOTER WHEREVER YOU GO," Jonathan commented on Nick's scooter post. "INCLUDING HONEYMOON."
Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, will also serve as a groomsman in the wedding. "Epic bachelor party coming up!" Priyanka commented on Nick's scooter post.
