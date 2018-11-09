Why the Mary Poppins Returns Cast Thought Meryl Streep Died on Set

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 11:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meryl Streep, Mary Poppins Returns

YouTube

Meryl Streep may just be the most convincing actress in history.

As Topsy, the three-time Oscar winner has a scene-stealing supporting role in Walt Disney Pictures' Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19). Streep's character, who is a cousin to Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), is an oddity who involuntarily spends every second Wednesday upside down. She visits to the Banks to fix family heirloom and sings the jazzy "Turning Turtle."

Streep took the role solely to work with Rob Marshall, who directed her in 2014's Into the Woods. "Rob knew that I wanted in on whatever it was he did next. But I had no idea what he had in his head. And when he [and producer John DeLuca] invited me to talk through this idea, I thought, 'They're crazy, these two. They're just insane. They've lost their minds,'" Streep, 69, says with a laugh in in Entertainment Weekly's Nov. 16 issue (out now). "But It was such a big vision, and it was so ambitious that I said, 'Oh, well, I want to be in it. Absolutely. Right away.'"

Watch

Emily Blunt Says Playing Mary Poppins Is a Gift

Mary Poppins Returns, Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

To give the cast a sense of what to expect, Marshall invited the actors to London's Shepperton Studios to watch a rehearsal of a new musical number, "Trip a Little Light Fantastic." According to Streep, "It was unbelievable. Unbelievable! I don't know anybody else on Earth that could have done that except Rob Marshall. And that's when I said, 'OK. This is a gift to the world.'" It was then that Streep knew she was part of an "amazing" project. "You can kind of tell, you know? Everybody's walking around with their cheeks a little pinker, and you just know that everybody [has] got a secret. They've got something really good under wraps until Christmas."

Streep, who worked with costume designer Sandy Powell to create Topsy's over-the-top look, was just as in awe when it was time to start shooting. "The first day I walked in, I was 67 years old and Rob pointed to the chandelier and said, 'Now, you up these steps, then jump off, then you'll twirl around on that,'" she says. Jokingly, Streep adds, "I almost got out my return ticket."

Mary Poppins Returns

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Working with the living legend was a dream come true for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays a lamplighter named Jack. "One of the greatest moments I experienced on set was Meryl. She was sort of in weird Mary Poppins aunt mode the whole time, and at one point she goes, 'Hey, kids, wanna see a perfect pratfall?' And just boom, face down, went from 90 degrees to flat. You haven't seen Buster Keaton do a pratfall like this. Everyone rushed over like, 'Meryl Streep has died!'" he recalls. "And then she just got up and was like, [wiping hands] 'I learned that at Yale.'"

Classic Streep.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meryl Streep , Disney , Movies , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Victoria Beckham

PCAs Sneak Peek: See Where the Biggest Stars Will Be Sitting at the Show

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Recreate Victoria's Secret Angels' "Dreamy Glam" Makeup in 10 Steps

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

The Significant Difference in The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drama in Season 11

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz's Dress Is a Gift to Us All and More Best Dressed Stars

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Surprise Party With Pigs and Mariachi Bands Will Give You a Case of FOMO

Dancing With the Stars, Joe Amabile

How Exactly Is Joe Amabile Still on Dancing With the Stars?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.