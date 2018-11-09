Zoe Kravitz's Dress Is a Gift to Us All and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 11:07 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This week's celebrity style can be described in one word: Mesmerizing. 

Celebrities are bringing our favorite holiday trends—sequins, jewel tones and velvet, for example—to the forefront. Not only are these looks inspiring our shopping plans (Think: the upcoming Black Friday deals), but they're causing double takes with their awing designs.

Zoë Kravitz is proof. In honor of the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, the star wrapped herself in a sequined gown from Saint Laurent. From the front, the texture, along with the black and pink hues, grabbed the attention of onlookers. However, as the actress walked away, the view of the larger-than-life pink bow stunned. 

Photos

See All the Looks From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Chrissy Teigen, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson and more followed suit with eye-catching garments that will make you excited for your next holiday party.

Check out the best dressed stars below, then vote for your favorite look!

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

The model dazzled at the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in a chic black velvet mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

James Devaney/GC Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita stunned in a bright white suit with layers of diamond accessories, silver platform heels and a black clutch for the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

ESC: Best Dressed, Mandy Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The actress served '70s vibes at Joni Mitchell's birthday celebration in this full-length white crochet dress. To match the vibe, she revealed blunt bangs with a middle part.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

The actress made a shining statement in this black sequined Saint Laurent dress that features a neon pink sash along her bust in honor of the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cate Blanchett

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

For an Armani Si Passione Perfume event, the actress exuded elegance in this red strapless Giorgio Armani gown accessorized with a multi-colored jewel belt.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Munn

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

For a dinner hosted by Michael Kors, the actress rocked a matching Michael Kors black and gold bralette and jacket with a pair of high-waisted pants.

ESC: Best Dressed, Iman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Iman

The model made sure all eyes were on her in this hot pink haute couture gown with voluminous shoulder detailing at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th Annual an Enduring Vision Benefit.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowski

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily sported a hot pink Spring 2019 Prabal Gurung gown that featured a scoop neck line and a sculptural skirt for the premiere of Welcome Home.

ESC: Best Dressed, Adwoa Aboah

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Adwoa Aboah

The model stood out at the Fashion Awards 2018 nominees celebration in a bright yellow Erdem suit that featured a black floral print.

ESC: Best Dressed, Taraji P. Henson

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Taraji P. Henson

For the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, the actress stunned on the red carpet in a one-shoulder white and grey gown.

ESC: Jessica Chastain, Best Dressed

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jessica Chastain

Jessica brought some Hollywood glamour to the Christmas decorations inauguration in Paris in this velvet Ulyana Sergeenko Demi-Couture dress.

ESC: Ashley Tisdale

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale

To master fall style at the US launch of Soda Says, the actress went for an all-black look, revealing an oversized black sweater, leather mini skirt and ankle boots.

