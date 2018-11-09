Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Showman Cover Will Give You Chills

Vincent Peters
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 8:05 AM
Vincent Peters
How many times can a person listen to Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Showman cover song in a single day without getting sick of it? There's only one correct answer, and it's "Never Enough."
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the ballad for Rebecca Ferguson's character Jenny Lind, a famous operatic singer known as the "Swedish Nightingale." The original soundtrack version (and its reprise) was actually performed by Loren Allred, who competed on The Voice in 2012.
"I am so honored to be a part of The Greatest Showman – Reimagined," Clarkson said in a statement given to E! News. "'Never Enough' is a beautiful song and I hope y'all dig my version."
Clarkson's rendition is part of the compilation album The Greatest Showman – Reimagined, available Nov. 16. In the lead-up to its release, fans were treated to Panic! at the Disco's take on "The Greatest Show" and Pink and Willow Hart's interpretation of "A Million Dreams." Clarkson is a major fan of Pink's cover, which she recorded with her 7-year-old daughter. "Oh my gosh," the singer tweeted Thursday. "I can't breathe I'm crying so hard. This is so beautiful!"
Sara Bareilles, Kesha and Zac Brown Band have also contributed to the album.
The original Greatest Showman soundtrack has been certified double platinum by RIAA, and Pasek and Paul's "This Is Me" won the award for Best Original Song at the 2018 Golden Globes.
