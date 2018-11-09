90 Day Fiancé Can Even Make Sofa Shopping Incredibly Uncomfortable

It seems 90 Day Fiancé, specifically Larissa and Colt, can take the most mundane tasks and make them awkward. In the above sneak peek of the Sunday, Nov. 11 episode of the hit TLC reality series, Brazilian Larissa is getting accustomed to life in Las Vegas and sharing a home with Colt's mother, Debbie. Her new normal means spending quite a bit of time with Debbie while Colt's at work.

Larissa, who made her displeasure with the house known, decided it was time to go sofa shopping with Debbie. The two didn't get off on the right foot when it came to tastes in homes and beef stew, and it seems that also extends to sofas. Larissa is ready to make a purchase, but Debbie isn't, she needs Colt's approval.