Backstreet Boys Announce New DNA Album and World Tour in 2019

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 4:45 AM

Backstreet Boys, DNA Tour

Live Nation

Backstreet's back, all right!

Early Friday morning, the Backstreet Boys announced they will embarking on a world tour in support of their tenth studio album, DNA, out Jan. 25, 2019. Now available for pre-order, the album includes songs written by Stuart Crichton, Andy Grammer, Lauv and Mike Sabbath. On Friday, they also released a new single, "Chances," written by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.

Produced by Live Nation, the DNA tour will be the boy band's biggest arena tour in 18 years—and Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean and Kevin Richardson can't wait.

"When this group started 26 years ago—and through all the highs and lows of our career—we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what's best for the group," says Dorough, adding that they are excited to be ending its Las Vegas residency. "These next set of dates are going to be a party," he says. "Then it's time for us to visit our fans all over the world."

(After 14 months, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life will end on Apr. 27, 2019.)

Backstreet Boys, DNA

RCA Records

"The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do," Littrell says of hitting the road with his pals again. "We're living the next chapter that hasn't been told yet, and that's exciting."

Richardson can't wait for fans to hear DNA. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA," he explains. "We're really proud of that."

Here is the Backstreet Boys' complete list of DNA World Tour dates:

May 11, 2019: Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

May 12, 2019: Wiznik Arena in Madrid, Spain

May 15, 2019: Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy

May 17, 2019: Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

May 19, 2019: Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France

May 21, 2019: TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany

May 22, 2019: Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

May 23, 2019: Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 25, 2019: SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany

May 27, 2019: Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany

May 28, 2019: Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria

May 29, 2019: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

May 31, 2019: Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden

Watch

Backstreet Boys Want to Collaborate With Taylor Swift

June 1, 2019: Spektrum in Oslo, Norway

June 2 2019: Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden

June 5, 2019:  Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland

June 8, 2019: Royal Rena in Copenhagen, Denmark

June 10, 2019: Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K.

June 11, 2019: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

June 14, 2019: SEE Hydro in Glasgow, U.K.

June 15, 2019: Birmingham Arnea in Birmingham, U.K.

June 17, 2019: O2 Arena in London, U.K.

June 20, 2019: Lanxness Arena in Cologne, Germany

June 21, 2019: Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland

June 22, 2019: O2 Arnea in Prague, Czech Republic

June 24, 2019: Torwar Arena in Warsaw Poland

June 25, 2019: Budapest Arena in Budapest, Hungary

July 12, 2019: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

July 15, 2019: Bell Centre, Montreal

July 17, 2019: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto

July 20, 2019: Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis

July 22, 2019: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg

July 24, 2019: ScotiaBank Saddedome, Calgary

July 25, 2019: Rogers Place, Edmonton

July 27, 2019: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver

July 29, 2019: Angels of the Winds Arena, Seattle, Washington

July 30, 2019: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Backstreet Boys, Chances

RCA Records

Aug. 1, 2019: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Aug. 3, 2019: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Aug. 4, 2019: SAP Center, San Jose, California

Aug. 5, 2019: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Aug. 7, 2019: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 8, 2019: Pepsi Center Arena, Denver, Colorado

Aug. 10, 2019: United Center, Chicago

Aug. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Aug. 14, 2019: TD Garden, Boston

Aug. 15, 2019: Barclays Center, New York

Aug. 17, 2019: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Aug. 18, 2019: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Aug. 20, 2019: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

Aug. 21, 2019: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Aug. 23, 2019: BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Aug. 24, 2019: Amway Center, Orlando

Aug. 26, 2019: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Aug. 27, 2019: Fed Ex Forum, Memphis

Aug. 28, 2019: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Aug. 30, 2019: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Aug. 31, 2019: Toyota Center, Houston

Sept. 1, 2019: American Airlines Arena, Dallas

Sept. 3, 2019: Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana

Sept. 4, 2019: The Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

Sept. 6, 2019: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 7, 2019: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 8, 2019: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Sept. 10, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Sept. 11, 2019: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Sept. 13, 2019: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Sept. 14, 2019: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Sept. 15, 2019: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 14 at LiveNation.com. Every ticket purchased to the band's North American headlining tour will include one physical copy of their new album.

