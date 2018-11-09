11 Holiday Cocktail Dresses You Can Start Wearing Now

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Cocktail Dresses

Reformation

It's right around this time, when the family reunions and holiday parties start creeping up, that we start shopping.

Not just shopping to shop (although we support that, too) but perusing the internet for the most exciting item of the season: a chic cocktail dresses. Holiday season cocktail dresses aren't your everyday of the year looks, though. And bonus: For this more festive time, you can go bolder. Our advice: Basically stick to rich jewel tones (like emerald green, ruby red and sapphire blue) and classy fabrics (like silk, velvet, taffeta and lace) and you'll be golden.

For 11 looks we're more thank okay with wearing right now, not to mention for the rest of the season, keep scrolling!

Marigold Velvet

BUY IT:  NBD ALYONA MIDI DRESS, $178

Crepe Midi

BUY IT:  DRESS THE POPULATION Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, $198

Silk Midi

BUY IT:  Reformation Nicola Dress, $278

Red Satin

BUY IT:  Grey Jason Wu Sleeveless Satin Cocktail Dress, $150

Velvet Floral

BUY IT:  J.O.A. VELVET FRONT TWIST DRESS, $100

Gold Foil Maxi

BUY IT:  A.L.C. STANWYCK DRESS, $695

Lace Mini

BUY IT:  H:OURS Rio Dress, $178

Tassel Sleeves

BUY IT:  NBD X NAVEN LIBBY DRESS, $188

Silk Wrap

BUY IT:  Reformation Hedi Dress, $278

Off-the-Shoulder Velvet

BUY IT:  VINCE CAMUTO Velvet Off the Shoulder Dress, $178

Green Taffeta

BUY IT:  Lovers + Friends NOLITA MIDI DRESS, $168

Isn't it fun being the most glamorous person in the room? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

