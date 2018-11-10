Inside the Endlessly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

Was it drugs? Toxic mold? Household poisons? Foul play?

All were fodder for speculation in the days, months and years following Brittany Murphy's sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32.

The actress had been the subject of a lot of reports about rumored health issues over the years. And she was indeed a tabloid favorite, having starred in one of the all-time greatest teen comedies, dated Ashton Kutcher, gotten engaged twice and then tied the knot with a guy who hadn't even been on Hollywood's radar.

Her apparent weight loss in the '00s alone commanded a lifetime's worth of headlines, but she always insisted that any change in her appearance wasn't due to whatever the gossip of the day accused her of doing. She had also never been arrested, hadn't gone to rehab and wasn't actually that much of a partier.

But no matter what issues she did or didn't have, that didn't make it any less horrifying when, on Dec. 20, 2009, her life just…stopped.