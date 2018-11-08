12 Crazy-Good Beauty Secrets We Learned Backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"I'm so excited," Gigi Hadid told E! News backstage. "VS has been my dream since high school and even before that. To be back is dream come true every year for myself, but also for that teenager that watched the shows and was in my little bras in the hallway practicing. And, it's just amazing because there's girls that I've looked up and watched my whole life."

From VS Show pros like Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid and Behati Prinsloo to first timers like Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot , the pressure is on as the camera crews get in position, stylist pin garments, makeup artist give final touches and production assistants carrying headsets telling people to get in position.

Very soon, over 60 beautiful women will walk down the runway in honor of the annual and highly-anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018.

The great thing about this team: Each beauty pro revealed to E! News that while they love working with backstage of the show, they hope everyone can feel powerful, sexy and angelic at home. Thus, the entire team shared with us what they're doing behind-the-scenes to make models sparkle.

With only an hour left, final touches are being made and the excitement is only increasing. While some models may be nervous, there are four people that are helping them be as confident as possible: Charlotte Tilbury (lead makeup artist), Anthony Turner (lead hairstylist on behalf of Conair), Georgia Louise (skin-care pro and facialiast) and Hien Pham (lead nail artist for LeChat Nails).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images SKIN TIP: How to Get Rid of Puffiness and Dark Circles Before prepping models' skin, celeb-loved facialist Georgia Louise told E! News, "The most common skin problems I see [before the runway] include puffiness due to lots of travel, dehydration due to extreme workout and diet restrictions and dark circles as a result of lack of sleep." To revive skin, Georgia completed a triple cleanse with the Georgia Louise Balm to get rid of any impurities. Then, she applied the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask, followed by the brand's Hyaluronic Serum, Anti-Pollution drops, as well as the Georgia Louise's Stemcell Renewal Elixir. Next, she used the GLOPulse to help the product penetrate into the skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images SKIN TIP: How to Get Rid of Acne Georgia also revealed to E! News what she does if a model appears with a breakout: "My technique for extractions is very delicate and intricate to make sure there is no damage to the skin, so clients can go to the event without the fear of 'extraction damage,'" she shared. "I prefer to use high frequency to dry out, calm and sooth with a dose of LED light to reduce inflammation and kill bacteria. I also suggest the GloPulse with the Green Facial Sheet Mask to calm and prevent breakouts and Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum to reduce inflammation."

Timur Emek / FilmMagic MAKEUP TIP: The Key Features to Glowing Makeup During Winter "Whenever I create a makeup look, I always start with my signature beauty DNA and that is all about enhancing the most beautiful you with magical mesmerizing makeup," Charlotte Tilbury told E! News. "This year's Victoria's Secret look is all about enhancing the most beautiful, dreamy angel version of you…It's natural, fresh, dreamy glamour to cast a spell! Bigger, brighter, dreamy eyes, killer cheekbones, naturally dewy skin, pillowy, fuller, wider-looking pink-y lips, and glossy limbs."

Article continues below

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret MAKEUP TIP: How to Create a Winter Glow For a radiant shine, the makeup pro applied her Wonder Glow as a primer. Then, her team added the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow was applied to the temples, bridge of the nose, chin and under the cheekbone.

Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic MAKEUP TIP: How to Create Full, Natural Brows "If you want a fresh, full and natural brow look, fill them and then set them with Victoria's Secret Brow or Never Eyebrow Gel, which is really easy to use," Charlotte shared with us.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret MAKEUP TIP: How to Make Your Eyes Bold Without Using a Lot of Makeup Charlotte opted for a "rosewood taupe" shade the crease and corner of the eye, after applying a bronze hue to the lid. Then, she placed highlighter in the inner corners of the eyes. To add a dramatic effect, she used Victoria's Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara on the top lashes and small amount of the same mascara to the bottom.

Article continues below

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic MAKEUP TIP: The Sexiest Product Money Can Buy "One of the sexiest products money can buy is lipstick," Charlotte continued to E!. "The models will be wearing this beautiful, tawny rose shade, Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Liquid Lip in Showstopper, layered with a touch of gloss."

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic HAIR TIP: Amp Up Your Natural Textures "This year the hair is the most undone it's ever been," lead hair stylist Anthony Turner for Conair said in a press statement. "The inspiration is a gorgeous, healthy texture—it's aspirational and the kind of hair everyone wants. At the same time, we've taken it downtown a bit for a very natural, real look."

Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic HAIR TIP: Anthony's Secret to Sexy Hair Anthony used the InfinitiPRO by Conair 3Q Heatprotect Electronic Brushless Motor Styling Tool and InfinitiPRO by Conair 2-in-1 Styler to create natural bends in the hair. But, his secret to naturally tousled tresses: "Rubbing my hand on the crown of the head to make the hair feel lived in."

Article continues below

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP HAIR TIP: How to Create the Style at Home To create the style at home, the pro told E! News: "Separate [your] hair into two sections, one on each side of the head whilst still damp, and twist each section, clip up and leave to dry naturally. [This] will create beautiful, natural looking and effortless waves. If you have naturally frizzy hair, feel free to add some oil in the hair first to calm any fly always."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images NAILS TIP: Nails for the Holidays "At the holidays, you can never go wrong with true reds like LeChat Dare to Wear Cherry Cosmo or reds that have some sparkle like LeChat Dare to Wear On the Red Carpet. If red isn't your shade, you can still dress up any mani for the holidays by adding some bling with rhinestones or glitter. Another great shade for the holidays that's a little more unexpected is an ice blue or a steel gray for a wintery effect."