Thomas Ravenel Fires Back at Kathryn Dennis' Custody Filing

Thomas Ravenel has responded Kathryn Dennis' custody filing.

In late October, the Southern Charm star, 27, filed a motion seeking primary custody of the two kids she has with Ravenel, daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, 4, and son Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, 2. Dennis' filing followed a month after Ravenel was arrested on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree.

According to Dennis' filing, obtained by People, she accused Ravenel, 56, of displaying "periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger" as well as "extreme narcissism and anger management problems." The outlet also reports that Dennis accused Ravenel of relying "upon the use of full-time nannies" and claimed that he "has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children."