Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Royal Couple Style Goals at the Tusk Awards

Watch out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—Kate Middleton and Prince William are bringing their best royal style to the forefront.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London today wearing their finest garments. During the event, Prince William will honor three people that have made a positive impact on African conservatories. With such a high honors, the royal couple stepped out in stunning pieces.

Kate chose her Jenny Packham dress, an aquamarine floor-length gown, and paired the look with diamond chandelier earrings from the Queen's jewelry collection, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps. While stunning, the gown isn't new. We spotted the Duchess wearing the design back in 2012, yet even after six years, this piece remains both relevant and stunning.