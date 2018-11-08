Emma Watson and Tom Felton Exchange Broomsticks for Skateboards in Harry Potter Reunion

The co-stars that skateboard together, stay together!

It's been close to 20 years since the very first Harry Potter film hit the big screen. And to this day, Emma Watson and Tom Felton remain the best of friends.

On Thursday morning, the Hollywood actress took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with her co-star.

"Tom's @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she shared online when posing for a selfie.

If that wasn't special enough, Emma shared a video of the twosome riding a skateboard together. "#TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999," she captioned the post that appeared to be filmed near the coast.