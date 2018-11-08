Camila Mendes Fights Back After a Fan Criticizes Her Relationship With Charles Melton

Camila Mendes is happier than she's ever been in her life, OK?

The Riverdale actress recently took to Instagram to defend her relationship with co-star Charles Melton after a fan shared a critical post about their romance. In the since-deleted post, the social media user shared two side-by-side photos of Mendes, one of the actress walking on the street with her current beau, Melton, alongside a picture of Mendes at San Diego Comic-Con with her ex-boyfriend, Victor Houston.

"Sorry but I have to post it," the Instagram caption read. "Cami looked happier with Victor."

After seeing the post, Mendes decided to leave a comment, which has since been shared on Twitter by her fans.