Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Finalize Their Divorce

Jennifer Garnerand Ben Affleck have officially finalized their divorce.

According to TMZ, the famous pair will share custody of their three children.

The duo announced they were separating in June 2015. However, it took nearly two years for Garner and Affleck to file documents with the court, in which they specified their desire for joint legal and physical custody of their children. In the months following, the duo took the divorce proceedings slowly since they "are in a good place with the family and are taking careful steps to make sure everything is in order," a source previously told E! News.

Their divorce ultimately came under threat of dismissal after the courts found their was a lack of paperwork in the system.