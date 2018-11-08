EXCLUSIVE!

Let John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Get You in the Holiday Spirit With This Gorgeous New Poster

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 9:00 AM

It looks like this holiday season is going to be Legendary. E! News has your exclusive first look at the brand-new art for A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. Yes that John and Chrissy, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, are getting their own holiday special on NBC. Don't they make a dashing Santa and Mrs. Claus? The mistletoe is coming out a little early when the special airs Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Legend will perform songs from his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which is available now. The two will be joined by friends, family and other celebrities for the hourlong festivities.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

This isn't the last you'll see of Legend on NBC. The recent EGOT winner who starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live will serve as a coach on the spring cycle of The Voice.

"What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment said in a statement. "It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

A Legendary Christmas airs Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

