Anwar Hadid Explains Cryptic Messages Alluding to Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Reunion

He then shared a picture of what is most likely his arm with the question, "Why are you still in my mind" written in pen on it.

It's calculated timing, if anything.

On Wednesday, Anwar gave his followers a lengthier explanation about his feelings and why, to cite Drake, he's "in" them. "Guys i live too feel im not sad im in a constant wave of emotions :)," he wrote over a photo of his leg as he sat during some sort of lecture.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's baby brother went on to elaborate a bit more. "I used to be afraid to feel things cuz i felt as if the feelings of abundant happiness couldn't be obtained forever, but openly feeling is now my only source of inspiration," he wrote. "And now that im not afraid to express my thoughts and feelings i kinda feel like everythings pretty mellow."