Abby Lee Miller Returns to Dance Moms Set Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is back in front of the TV cameras as she continues battling cancer.

The 52-year-old, who rose to fame as the star of Lifetime's Dance Moms, is filming a documentary amid her treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, E! News has learned. On Tuesday, she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her smiling while sitting in a wheelchair, surrounded by a light and a monitor, at her Abby Lee Dance Company studio, where her reality show is filmed.

"Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind," she wrote. "Comment if you can guess what we're shooting today? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms."

Lifetime has not commented on Miller's return to the Dance Moms set. Last year, Miller quit the series amid a dispute with the channel and production company, several weeks before she was sentenced to one year in prison for concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international monetary transaction. In April 2018, a month after her release, she revealed she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In July, there was a casting call that stated that Miller was casting new talent for Dance Moms. Lifetime did not comment on it.