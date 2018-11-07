Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Share Family Photo After Son Isaiah Returns Home From Hospital

Instagram
The gang's all here!
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's son Isaiah Hendrix Lowe has returned home after a brief stay in the hospital and the parents of two couldn't be happier.
On Friday, Sean posted a photo on Instagram of Isaiah in a hospital bed with Catherine looking over him. "Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU," he explained in the caption. "We're still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah's got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen."
According to Lowe's Instagram post, Isaiah, who is about to turn six-months-old, was "not having the best time." He added, "We're just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We're confident he'll be just fine but prayers are always welcome."
On Wednesday, Sean shared a photo of the family of four and they all looked elated to be together.
In the picture, Sean, Catherine, Isaiah and their 2-year-old son Samuel Thomas Lowe smiled for a cute mirror selfie in the bathroom. "And we're back," Sean described it.
Throughout the few days that their youngest kid was in the ICU, Sean and Catherine both provided updates via social media about Isaiah's progress. On Saturday, Catherine uploaded a picture of herself holding Isaiah and his IVs were all visible. "Holding my little one so tight," she wrote. Yesterday, she added a photo to her Instagram story sitting on the couch with a napping Isaiah and said, "This angel back in my arms at home."
On Sunday, Sean's photo described his son as "in good spirits" as Isaiah smiled despite still being in his hospital bed. One day later, baby Isaiah got to return home. In Catherine's snapshot of Isaiah smiling the biggest baby smile there ever was, she wrote, "Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy."
Catherine and Sean remain a Bachelor Nation unicorn couple of sorts, seeing as how they are one of the few married couples with kids from the reality TV franchise. In January, they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary after a major televised wedding special. Four years and two kids later, Catherine and Sean are still going strong. "I think I have learned better patience when it comes to our marriage and that rage is kind of a waste of time," Catherine told E! News in January.
She added, "I love having my best friend to wake up to, spend the day with and kiss goodnight. I can count on Sean to make me feel loved every day and also give me sound advice when I need it. He's honestly the best thing that has happened to me."
Welcome home, Isaiah!
