Selena Gomez Leaves Rehab: Here's What's Next for the Singer

Selena Gomez has left rehab after entering the treatment center at the beginning of October.

A source tells E! News, "Selena is out of her treatment program in NYC and is doing much better."

In the weeks leading up to her entering the facility, the star was reportedly hospitalized multiple times due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant last year. This stress, a source said, led Selena to suffer an apparent "emotional breakdown."

According to the insider, the star is now feeling "refreshed and is in a better head space," compared to when she was first admitted. However, the 26-year-old "will still be checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing."

Now that she is back home, the singer "wants to lay low for a while and isn't ready to go full force into working yet."