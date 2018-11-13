12 Holiday Party Must Haves From Hailey Baldwin's PrettyLittleThing Collab

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 10:13 AM
Holiday party season is serious business, so you're smart to start planning your outfits now.
And as luck would have it, Hailey Baldwin's PrettyLittleThing collection just launched, and believe us when we tell you that every single piece is perfect for the party circuit. First off, the whole collection is one shade: silver. Some items are emblazoned with glittery sequins, while others have diamante appliques all over.
Regardless, each piece stands out on its own and there are more than enough cocktail-inspired options to go around.
From glitzy knee-high boots you can casually rock with jeans to a handful of seductive and shiny bodycon dresses, here are 12 ultra-glam items from Hailey's collection that we can't wait to sport this holiday season.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN ONE SHOULDER CUT OUT BODYCON DRESS, £30
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN COWL NECK BODYCON DRESS, £40
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER DIAMANTE SLOUCH KNEE BOOT, £100
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER TIE WAIST JACKET, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER HIGH WAISTED WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER DIAMANTE PYRAMID MINI BAG, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER TASSEL SEQUIN BODYCON DRESS, £70
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER JEWEL DIAMANTE HEEL, £30
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN TWIST FRONT DRESS, £45
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN BANDEAU CROP TOP, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN CYCLE SHORTS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN BACKLESS MAXI DRESS, £80
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN TASSEL HEM MIDI DRESS, £45
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN HIGH NECK BODYCON DRESS, £40
To shop these and even more looks from Hailey's new collection, click here!
