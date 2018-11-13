12 Holiday Party Must Haves From Hailey Baldwin's PrettyLittleThing Collab

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 10:13 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Hailey Baldwin

PrettyLittleThing

Holiday party season is serious business, so you're smart to start planning your outfits now.

And as luck would have it, Hailey Baldwin's PrettyLittleThing collection just launched, and believe us when we tell you that every single piece is perfect for the party circuit. First off, the whole collection is one shade: silver. Some items are emblazoned with glittery sequins, while others have diamante appliques all over.

Regardless, each piece stands out on its own and there are more than enough cocktail-inspired options to go around. 

From glitzy knee-high boots you can casually rock with jeans to a handful of seductive and shiny bodycon dresses, here are 12 ultra-glam items from Hailey's collection that we can't wait to sport this holiday season.

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

CUT OUT BODYCON DRESS

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN ONE SHOULDER CUT OUT BODYCON DRESS, £30

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

COWL NECK BODYCON DRESS

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN COWL NECK BODYCON DRESS, £40

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

DIAMANTE SLOUCH KNEE BOOT

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER DIAMANTE SLOUCH KNEE BOOT, £100

Article continues below

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

SILVER JACKET AND WIDE LEG TROUSERS

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER TIE WAIST JACKET, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER HIGH WAISTED WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £25

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

DIAMANTE PYRAMID MINI BAG

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER DIAMANTE PYRAMID MINI BAG, £25

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

TASSEL SEQUIN BODYCON DRESS

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER TASSEL SEQUIN BODYCON DRESS, £70

Article continues below

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

WRAP UP DIAMANTE HEEL

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER JEWEL DIAMANTE HEEL, £30

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

SEQUIN TWIST FRONT DRESS

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN TWIST FRONT DRESS, £45

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

SEQUIN BIKE SHORTS AND CROP TOP

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN BANDEAU CROP TOP, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS SILVER SEQUIN CYCLE SHORTS, £25

Article continues below

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

BACKLESS MAXI DRESS

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN BACKLESS MAXI DRESS, £80

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

TASSEL HEM MIDI DRESS

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN TASSEL HEM MIDI DRESS, £45

Branded: Hailey Baldwin PrettyLittleThing

HIGH NECK BODYCON DRESS

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN HIGH NECK BODYCON DRESS, £40

Article continues below

To shop these and even more looks from Hailey's new collection, click here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

See the Original Sketch of Nicki Minaj's Stunning 2018 People's Choice Awards Versace Dress

Claire Danes, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Claire Danes, Lili Reinhart and More Stars Arrive

JPG Content Grid Thumbnail

Enter to WIN an Unforgettable Paris Experience!

ESC: Michelle Obama, 1

Michelle Obama Shares 7 Surprising Things About Her FLOTUS Style

ESC: Feathers Tends, PCA Awards

Celebs Blew Us Away With Feather Styles at People's Choice Awards 2018

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Who Won the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Look Now!

Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.