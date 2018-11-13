12 Holiday Party Must Haves From Hailey Baldwin's PrettyLittleThing Collab

Holiday party season is serious business, so you're smart to start planning your outfits now.

And as luck would have it, Hailey Baldwin's PrettyLittleThing collection just launched, and believe us when we tell you that every single piece is perfect for the party circuit. First off, the whole collection is one shade: silver. Some items are emblazoned with glittery sequins, while others have diamante appliques all over.

Regardless, each piece stands out on its own and there are more than enough cocktail-inspired options to go around.