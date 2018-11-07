Ariana Grande Keeps on "Breathin" in Dreamy New Music Video

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 9:09 AM

After saying "thank u, next," Ariana Grande wants us to just keep breathin.

The 25-year-old singer dropped her latest visual off of her Sweetener album on Wednesday, the dreamy music video for her song "Breathin," directed by Hannah Lux Davis. "thank u for this beautiful visual @hannahluxdavis," Grande tweeted Wednesday. "i love u always." The video opens with Grande at a bar as she sings, "Some days, things just take, way too much of my energy/I look up and the whole room's spinning." As she makes her way out of the bar, Grande gets lost in a crowd of people as time passes her by. We later see her swinging in the clouds in the stunning visual.

Grande teased the video's release over the weekend, telling her fans on social media that the visual would be dropping this week. This new video comes just days after the release of her latest hit song, "Thank U, Next." Grande dropped the song on Saturday evening, shortly before her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson took the stage on Saturday Night Live to address their breakup. Davidson is mentioned in the track, along with Grande's exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean, but he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh," Grande sings on the track. "Even almost got married, and for Pete I'm so thankful/Wish I could say ‘thank you' to Malcom, cause he was an angel."

Shortly after the song's release on Saturday, Davidson paid tribute to Grande during "Weekend Update" on SNL. "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK," Davidson, 24, said to the camera. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday, alright?" 

It was revealed last month that the songstress and her fiancé had ended their engagement, with E! News confirming that Grande gave Davidson back her $100,000 diamond ring. Grande has since covered up multiple tattoos referencing her relationship with Davidson.

It's been a big day for Grande, she appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform "Thank U, Next" for the first time. During the First Wives Club-inspired performance, Grande had a bit of a stumble, but quickly recovered, laughed and kept it moving like a pro.

Check out the complete "Breathin" video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

