Jenni Pulos Breaks Silence on Jeff Lewis Feud and Abuse Claims

Jenni Pulos is speaking out for the first time about parting ways with Jeff Lewis, months after their feud began, and denies making claims of abuse against him.

In an interview with People, published on Wednesday, she says her Flipping Out co-star fired her from his company Jeff Lewis Design in May over an explosive lunch that will air in an upcoming episode of the Bravo reality show.

"I had no idea it was coming," Pulos, 45, told the magazine. "I didn't decide. He decided he was going to terminate me from his business and so then in turn, the decision was made...It was puzzling to me. He said he wanted me to go and do my thing."

In September, Lewis said on his Sirius XM radio show that he and Pulos had parted ways after a "fight," which occurred after he offered her "unsolicited career advice." He later said she had reported him for alleged abuse and victimization" and "wrongfully terminating her off her own show." Lewis denied any wrongdoing, saying that he has been "cleared of all abuse victimization charges" and adding, "I would never do that to her."

Pulos says she never made such allegations against Lewis.

"Citing wrongful termination claim, wrong," she told People. "Citing abuse claim, wrong. Citing victimization claim, wrong."