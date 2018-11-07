Don't Tell G-Eazy, But Halsey and John Mayer Are Hard-Core Flirting

What's going on between singers Halsey and John Mayer?

The 24-year-old and 41-year-old have been acting rather flirty on Instagram following her breakup from G-Eazy, 29. Halsey and the rapper recently called it quits for the second time, following a month-long split over the summer.

Earlier this week, Halsey posted on her Instagram stories a video of her and Mayer FaceTiming, captioning the clip, "7am carpool karaoke with John Mayer."

Mayer, known for many past relationships with famous women, has also been sliding into Halsey's Instagram comments recently. On Monday, the singer posted a YSL Beauty lipstick ad on her page. Mayer commented, "It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."