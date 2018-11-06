Mike Fisher Puts a Huge Twist on Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"

Carrie Underwood isn't the only singer in this family!

Just last month, Mike Fisher took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself recording in a music studio. "I know you guys have been waiting a long time but new music is on the way!!" he teased. "Stay tuned!"

Well as it turns out, the NHL player wasn't completely playing around.

Earlier this week, Mike decided to release a music video for "Before She Bleats." And spoiler alert country music fans: It's a hilarious parody of his wife's smash-hit "Before He Cheats."

"I'd like to thank all the people that helped make this dream come true. It's been a long time coming but excited to share my heart and soul through this song. Hope you guys enjoy," he shared online. "Full version is in the catchin deers Facebook page!!"