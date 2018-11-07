Tinseltown Turned Up for the Launch of Hailey Baldwin's New PrettyLittleThing Collection

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 10:38 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
If anyone can pull off a successful late-night Monday party, it's PrettyLittleThing and Hailey Baldwin.
Seriously, anyone anywhere near Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles this past Monday evening would have found it hard to miss the long lines of PLT-clad men and women hoping to catch a glimpse of Hailey herself. ICYMI: The launch party for Hailey's glitzy new collab was held at Hollywood hot spot Catch and, like the collection itself, the venue was lit. Bypassing security to get to the private rooftop party was nearly impossible unless you were on the list, but once inside it was Tinseltown heaven—literally. To echo the shimmery silver details of each piece from the collection, the walls of the venue were lined with metallic tinsel and glam life size photos of the woman of the hour dressed in the collection, of course.
As for celeb guests, there was no shortage of support for Justin Bieber's other half. VIPs included Nicole Williams and Larry English from WAGS, who were seen mingling with a latex-dressed Larsa Pippen. French Montana arrived later in the night and even performed a few songs, much to the delight of the partygoers. Ludacris had a table to himself and Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy was also there working the room like a pro.
Safe to say Tinseltown turned out and up for the occasion.
Click here to shop Hailey's PrettyLittleThing collection before it sells out!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?