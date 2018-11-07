Tinseltown Turned Up for the Launch of Hailey Baldwin's New PrettyLittleThing Collection

If anyone can pull off a successful late-night Monday party, it's PrettyLittleThing and Hailey Baldwin.

Seriously, anyone anywhere near Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles this past Monday evening would have found it hard to miss the long lines of PLT-clad men and women hoping to catch a glimpse of Hailey herself. ICYMI: The launch party for Hailey's glitzy new collab was held at Hollywood hot spot Catch and, like the collection itself, the venue was lit. Bypassing security to get to the private rooftop party was nearly impossible unless you were on the list, but once inside it was Tinseltown heaven—literally. To echo the shimmery silver details of each piece from the collection, the walls of the venue were lined with metallic tinsel and glam life size photos of the woman of the hour dressed in the collection, of course.