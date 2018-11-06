Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Shawn Booth Forgot Their Anniversary Last Year

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing some more details about events that could have led up to her breakup with Shawn Booth.

Kaitlyn caught up with fellow Bachelor Nation alum and perpetual Sarah Hyland body-defender Wells Adams on her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Wells is currently dating and living with the Modern Family star, although the two of them differ on when their official anniversary date is. Adams believes it to be the day of their first kiss, and Hyland sees it as the day they made things "official."

The Bachelorette star shared similar ideas. She and Shawn tried to figure out their anniversary as well. Was it the day they got engaged? "We met and had our first date, but I was also dating multiple men," she explained. "So does that count as our anniversary? Or does our anniversary count as the time we got engaged?"

Needless to say, the timeline is rather muddled for the Bachelorette couple. "He actually forgot our anniversary last year," Kaitlyn revealed.