Riverdale's KJ Apa Trolls Himself After Sharing an Adorable School Portrait

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 9:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
KJ Apa

You can always count on your castmates to call you out. 

Riverdale star KJ Apa became the subject of his co-stars punchlines after he shared an adorable school portrait of himself as a kid. Check out the matching suit jacket and tie!

However, it was the gap between his two front teeth that got some of his fellow stars talking. "You look like you ate ice cream teeth first," Cole Sprouse joked in the Instagram comment section. Brother Dylan Sprouse added, "Shoulda kept the teeth bro."

Mark Consuelos chimed in, writing, "#FreeKJ."

Apa took the quips in stride and had a little fun. In a red carpet shot the actor posted on his profile, he edited out his current smile and replaced it with his OG teeth. 

Photos

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

"@dylansprouse hey ur right," he quipped, responding to the actor's comment about keeping his old teeth. 

"I'm amazed at how fast you pushed this edit out," Dylan noted. 

"On my phone too- wasn't easy," Apa responded. 

However, the actor's fun at his own expense was not over. In a third shot, he edited his old school haircut onto the current red carpet shot. "Ffs this is getting out of control," he captioned it. 

As Cole added, "Haters will say it's photoshop."

Hey, KJ—thanks for the afternoon laughs. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ KJ Apa , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Trinity Fatu, Total Divas 808

Homesick Trinity Fatu Contemplates Getting a Place in Atlanta to Be Closer to Family on Total Divas

John Legend, Kanye West

John Legend Doesn't Want to "Armchair-Diagnose" Kanye West

The Gifted

What's on TV? 2018 Election Results Coverage Hasn't Sidelined All Your Favorite Shows

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Continues to Mourn Mac Miller: "He's Supposed to Be Here"

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell's Latest Spice Girls Confession Just Spiced Up Our Lives

Kim Kardashian, Ray J

Ray J Denies Spreading Sex Rumors About Kim Kardashian

Kate Beckinsale, Jack Whitehall

Kate Beckinsale Spotted Packing on the PDA With Comedian Jack Whitehall

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.