Why House of Cards Ended With That (Lame) Twist

Doug killed Frank, but only because Frank was about to kill Claire. Doug said he did it to protect Frank's legacy, basically his one goal in life. Doug was also intent on killing Claire…until she got the better of him. Yep, Claire, who was miraculously pregnant with "Frank's" child, murdered Doug right in the Oval Office. And that's how the series ended.

Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese said the two characters, who hardly interacted over the course of the previous five seasons, needed to have a showdown.

"We knew that we wanted the end to feel surprising but inevitable. It needed to be both those things. We really did explore every possibility, but just in terms of Claire's psychology—and actually Doug Stamper's as well—until that was what became clear as the right thing to do," James Gibson told The Hollywood Reporter. "It started with the seeds of the relationships throughout the series, but also from that dinner the three of them shared at the end of season five where [Claire and Frank] ask Doug to take the fall for them."