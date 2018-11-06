Why Richard Madden Is Known as "Little Dick" at Home

Believe it or not, Richard Madden is known as "Little Dick."

As the Bodyguard actor confessed on The Late Late Show Monday, the unfortunate nickname was given to him by none other than his mother. "She loves it. It's her favorite gag," he said. "My father's also called Richard—which translates as 'Big Dick' and 'Little Dick.' Thanks, mum!"

James Corden thought it was hilarious. "See, I call friends of mine 'Big Dick.' I think I've called you 'Big Dick' before," he said, turning to Aaron Taylor-Johnson. "I think it's the loveliest thing you can say to a man. 'What's going on, Big Dick?' It's a lovely thing. I think you've gotta own it." Corden also complimented Madden on being a "handsome man," which made the actor wince. "I was a bit of a late bloomer, I suppose," the 32-year-old actor explained to the host. "I just looked like a potato for most of my younger years—a big potato. I was quite a large Madden, actually."