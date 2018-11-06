Ariana Grande Feels "Empowered" After Releasing "Thank U, Next"

No one knows Ariana Grande better than her brother, Frankie Grande.

E! News caught up with self-proclaimed social media mogul Sunday at The Girl in the Spider's Web premiere, where he sang his sister's praises after the release of her single, "thank u, next."

"I am unbelievably proud of my sister. This project that she has been working on, it's from the heart. If you listen to the lyrics...I sobbed and I cried the first time she played it for me. When she said, 'I met someone else / And her name is Ari,' I wept. Because it's a message of self-love!" Frankie, 35, explained. "And if you don't put yourself first, then no other relationship matters, and no other relationship is going to work. To hear that being said by her is so beautiful."

After pouring her heart out through song, Ariana feels "empowered," Frankie added. "She's so, so unbelievably happy," he told E! News. "She's so pleased with the reception to the song, too."

Ariana surprised fans and dropped "thank u, next" shortly before her former fiancé, Pete Davidson, discussed their broken engagement on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." He's name-dropped in the song along with her other exes Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller and Big Sean.