Idris Elba Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 8:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idris Elba, Emmy Awards, Pokemon

David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press

Sorry, Gwen Stefani: Blake Shelton is no longer People's "Sexiest Man Alive."

"I feel like sexy ends when I'm not 'Sexiest Man Alive' anymore," Shelton joked with Ellen DeGeneres on her show earlier today. "I don't feel like it exists anymore. I feel like it's over."

As the country music superstar's reign came to an end, Jimmy Fallon revealed on NBC's The Tonight Show Monday that Idris Elbais being honored in 2018. Elba appeared on the late-night show via Skype from London, where he smiled nonstop and joked about being the 33rd person in Hollywood to receive the title, after the weekly magazine first recognized Mel Gibson 1985.

Previous "Sexiest Man Alive" honorees include Dwayne Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015), Chris Hemsworth (2014), Adam Levine (2013), Channing Tatum (2012), Bradley Cooper (2011), Ryan Reynolds (2010), Johnny Depp (2009) and Hugh Jackman (2008), among other Hollywood hunks. Queer Eye's Fab 5—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—are also featured in this year's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Louis Maldonado, meanwhile, was recently named People's "Sexiest Chef Alive."

Photos

People's Sexiest Man Alive Through the Years

So, what does Elba make of being this year's dream dude?

"My mum is going to be very proud," the Luther star said.

When Fallon asked for "a little smolder," Elba looked pensively into the distance, perfecting the smolder. He also shared a "shy smile" and showed off his muscles while thanking People for the "amazing" honors.

Each one of People's "Sexiest Man Alive" honorees brought something different to the table, but in general, they all had the same effect on women. "People really think of 'sexy' beyond physical appearance—although that certainly helps," editorial director Jess Cagle told NBC 4 New York three years ago. "They like the idea of a guy who would be a good husband and father. We always feel out the readers to see what they want, and then we just argue about it!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sexy , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Reveals a Major Character's Future Death

Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten

Here's What's Really Going On Between Dancing With the Stars' Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Wanted to Be the Jack to Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic Filming

Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

Exclusive: America Ferrera Gets Real About Life as a New Mom

Leah Remini Apologizes to Jada Pinkett Smith Over Scientology

Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson Murdered

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.