Here's What Thomas Ravenel Really Thinks About His Upcoming Sexual Assault Trial

Thomas Ravenel appears to be keeping calm and carrying on ahead of his trial.
Earlier today, a preliminary hearing was held in regards to the Southern Charm star's arrest on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree.
E! News has learned the judge found probable cause to move forward with a trial. While the next court date hasn't been set just yet, a source is sharing some insight into Thomas' mindset.
"Thomas is not worried about the case moving forward," a source shared with E! News. "He thinks he has a great attorney and that he will be cleared. He is not that stressed out about it."
We have reached out to Thomas' attorney for comment on today's court developments. According to People, his accuser known as "Nanny Dawn" was present in court today.
Back in September, a source shared with E! News that Thomas' on-again, off-again girlfriend Ashley Jacobs "supports him" privately. And although the reality star will not be returning to the Bravo show he helped launch, Thomas is remaining positive.
"Thomas is in good spirits all things considered," an insider shared at the time. "He believes he is innocent and wants the process to speed up so he can clear his name. He thinks he will be exonerated."
Previously, Thomas' late attorney addressed the allegations made by "Nanny Dawn."
"My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims," Richard P. Terbrusch told People. "The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum."
Last season on Southern Charm, Thomas chose not to attend the Bravo show's reunion taping after he was accused of sexual assault by two women.
"Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," Thomas' attorney said in a statement that aired on the show. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."
His ex, co-star and the mother of his two kids Kathryn Dennis would also break her silence on the matter explaining to host Andy Cohen, "I'm not going to comment until I guess it's resolved I think. What I am going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it."
