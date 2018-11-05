Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Party: Feathers, Friends and Plenty of Fierceness!

It was time for Priyanka Chopra to get the party started.

Before the actress can become a bride, the star had to properly celebrate with her besties at her side. Bachelorette party, anyone?

That was precisely what Chopra and co. had in store this past weekend when the group of ladies jetted off to Amsterdam for some international fun. Ever the fashionista, Chopra looked every bit the beautiful bride in an array of white ensembles for the occasion, including a white feathered sweater paired with knee-high snake print boots and a mustard sweater and plaid skirt combo finished off with a "Bride-to-Be" sash. The sartorial pièce de résistance was a white mini Chopra sported with a feathered cape layered under a white faux fur coat. Can someone say stunning?!

While the star stuck to mostly white outfits, her guests stepped out on the town in coordinating red, perhaps a nod to Chopra's Indian roots and customs. The special ladies invited included Chopra's future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, and Elizabeth Chambers.

According to social media snaps from some of the attendees, the weekend included late-night eats, some tequila, music and a visit to the capital's famous red light district.