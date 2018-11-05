EXCLUSIVE!

Collin Gosselin Visits Jon Gosselin for the First Time in 3 Years

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 10:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Collin Gossellin

Instagram

Collin Gosselin made a rare visit to the home of his dad, Jon Gosselin, in Reading, Pa. this weekend.

"Collin came up for the weekend," the proud parent told E! News. "It was his first visit in three years. He stayed with me."

Jon shared a photo of the reunion via Instagram on Sunday. The photo also showed Collin smiling beside his sister, Hannah Gosselin

"Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!" the former TLC star captioned the snapshot. 

However, the six other children Jon shares with his ex, Kate GosselinAaden, Alexis, Leah, Joel, Mady and Cara—were not present.

One of their family activities included taking Collin to get a fresh new haircut. In fact, Jon took him to the same barber shop where he's been getting his hair cut for more than 20 years. It seems like the father-son duo also enjoyed grabbing a bite to eat. 

"It was great to have him back home," Jon told E! News. "We did a lot of eating."

Photos

Kate Gosselin: 10 Years in the Spotlight

While this is the first time Collin has visited his father in three years, the two have still seen each other and kept in touch. Back in May, for instance, Jon posted a picture of him celebrating Collin and Hannah's 14th birthday.

"I've been seeing him regularly but it's been me going to him," the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star said. "This was his first time coming to visit me."

 

It's no secret there's been drama between some of the family members. In 2016, Mady and Cara told People they weren't speaking to their father. 

"He makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane," Mady told the celebrity news outlet. "He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen." 

She also claimed their dad "doesn't even know us." 

Jon and Kate filed for divorce in 2009.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jon Gosselin , Kate Gosselin , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dancing With the Stars

Who Will Win Dancing With the Stars Season 27?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Blake Shelton Doesn't Think Gwen Stefani Felt His Sexiest Man Alive "Power"

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Party: Feathers, Friends and Plenty of Fierceness!

ESC: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

You Can Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Look for Just $45

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Julia Roberts

Watch Julia Roberts Talk Instagram Creeping, That Infamous Hairy Armpit Pic & More on Busy Tonight

Rihanna, Donald Trump

Rihanna Is Not Happy That Donald Trump Is Playing Her Music at Rallies

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

How Will Today Officially Replace Megyn Kelly?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.