Spice Girls Reuniting for Summer 2019 Tour—Without Victoria Beckham

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 7:27 AM

People of the world, get ready to spice up your life because the Spice Girlsare getting back together. 

A decade after their last tour and months of teasing later, the ladies are officially hitting the road once again for a newly announced tour. While you say you'll be there, we do have a bit of bad news as one of the five OG Spice Girls will be missing this time around— "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham

While the fashion designer won't be joining the tour, the remaining four gals—"Scary Spice" Mel B, "Sporty Spice" Mel C, "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton and "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell—are taking over the U.K. this June. 

The ladies announced the exciting news on Monday with an adorable video of the four preparing for a TV broadcast. 

"We are in fact going on tour and people need to see it to believe it," Halliwell said as they bickered over what they were wearing before breaking out into their signature hit, "Spice Up Your Life."

While we're still months away from their grand stage return, tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Ticketmaster and Gigsandtours.com. The group will be touring with special guest Jess Glynne.

Without further ado, here are the tour dates. Time to book your flight across the pond!

June 1 Manchester Ethiad Stadium

June 3 Coventry Ricoh Stadium

June 6 Sunderland Stadium of Light

June 8 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 10 Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 London Wembley Stadium

