Spice Girls Reuniting for Summer 2019 Tour—Without Victoria Beckham

People of the world, get ready to spice up your life because the Spice Girlsare getting back together.

A decade after their last tour and months of teasing later, the ladies are officially hitting the road once again for a newly announced tour. While you say you'll be there, we do have a bit of bad news as one of the five OG Spice Girls will be missing this time around— "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham.

While the fashion designer won't be joining the tour, the remaining four gals—"Scary Spice" Mel B, "Sporty Spice" Mel C, "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton and "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell—are taking over the U.K. this June.