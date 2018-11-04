Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

The stars shone bright once again in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Constance Wu and many other artists arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards. The show "honors some of the most acclaimed films and actors" hence why it was such a talent-packed crowed.

Kidman won the Hollywood Career Achievement Award as her list of upcoming work keeps on growing. Glenn Close, who starred in The Wife, was honored with the Hollywood Actress Award. Damien Chazelle's new movie First Man, which is about Neil Armstrong and his mission to the moon, took home a few statuettes, as well as Mahershala Ali's new movie, The Green Book.

The Hollywood Film Awards officially kick off the busy season in La La Land as the Golden Globes and Oscars are just a few months away.