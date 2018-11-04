Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Everything is coming up roses for one Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Over the weekend, Kevin Wendt hosted a benefit to raise funds for Sick Kids Hospital Toronto.

While he was more than happy to have his girlfriend Astrid Loch as well as several friends from Bachelor Nation in attendance, there were a few other guests that made the evening unforgettable.

"This was my first charity event and it was an incredible success. We raised a significant amount of funds for the Sick Kids Hospital Toronto," Kevin shared with E! News. "I'm so touched by the support from the Bachelor family and everyone that came out to support this amazing cause."

He added, "Tonight was extra special for me personally because mine and Astrid's families met for the first time."