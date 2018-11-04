MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

MTV International
It's time for the 2018 MTV European Music Awards!
Hailee Steinfeld is hosting the MTV EMAs from the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Spain, where the biggest names in music from all over the globe are expected to come together for the annual ceremony.
The show's leading nominee is none other than Camila Cabello, who is nominated in six categories, including "Best Song," "Best Video," "Best Artist," "Best New" and "Best Pop." Ariana Grande and Post Malone trail closely behind with five nods each.
Additionally, performer Janet Jackson will receive the Global Icon Award. Fellow performers include Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Little Mix, Nicki Minaj and Panic! at the Disco.
Check out the complete list of winners by scrolling below: (Refresh for updates)
Best Artist
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Ariana Grande
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Best Video
Ariana Grande, "No tears left to cry"
Camila Cabello, "Havana ft. Young Thug"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Lil Dicky, "Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown"
The Carters, "APES**T"
Best Song
Camila Cabello, "Havana ft. Young Thug" - WINNER
Ariana Grande, "no tears left to cry"
Bebe Rexha, "Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Post Malone, "rockstar ft. 21 Savage"
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Best New Artist
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Best Look
Nicki Minaj - WINNER
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Post Malone
Best Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Live Artist
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
Best Rock Artist
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Best Alternative Artist
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
Best Electronic Artist
Marshmello - WINNER
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Biggest Fans
BTS - WINNER
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best World Stage
Alessia Cara: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018 - WINNER
Clean Bandit: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta: Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Best Push
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don't We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
Best U.S. Act
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Congratulations to all the winners!