MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hailee Steinfeld

MTV International

It's time for the 2018 MTV European Music Awards!

Hailee Steinfeld is hosting the MTV EMAs from the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Spain, where the biggest names in music from all over the globe are expected to come together for the annual ceremony. 

The show's leading nominee is none other than Camila Cabello, who is nominated in six categories, including "Best Song," "Best Video," "Best Artist," "Best New" and "Best Pop." Ariana Grande and Post Malone trail closely behind with five nods each. 

Additionally, performer Janet Jackson will receive the Global Icon Award. Fellow performers include Alessia CaraBebe RexhaHalseyLittle MixNicki Minaj and Panic! at the Disco

Check out the complete list of winners by scrolling below: (Refresh for updates)

Photos

2018 MTV EMAs: Red Carpet Fashion

Best Artist
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Ariana Grande
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone

Best Video
Ariana Grande, "No tears left to cry"
Camila Cabello, "Havana ft. Young Thug"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Lil Dicky, "Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown"      
The Carters, "APES**T"

Best Song                      
Camila Cabello, "Havana ft. Young Thug" - WINNER
Ariana Grande, "no tears left to cry"  
Bebe Rexha, "Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Post Malone, "rockstar ft. 21 Savage"

Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes

Best New Artist
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez

Best Look
Nicki Minaj - WINNER
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Post Malone

Read

Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

Best Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

Best Live Artist
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters

Best Rock Artist
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2

Best Alternative Artist     
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco         
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots            

Best Electronic Artist          
Marshmello - WINNER
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers          

Biggest Fans
BTS - WINNER
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

Best World Stage                                
Alessia Cara: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018 - WINNER
Clean Bandit: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta: Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Best Push       
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)    
Why Don't We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)      
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)      
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)           
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)           
Sigrid (June 2018)            
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)               
Bazzi (August 2018)        
Jorja Smith (September 2018)    

Best U.S. Act
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone

Congratulations to all the winners!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Awards , MTV , Apple News , Top Stories , Music
Latest News
LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

MTV EMAs 2018, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Dylan Sprouse Will Be "Cheering On" GF Barbara Palvin at VS Show

Ariana Grande's Brother Gives Post-Pete Davidson Update

Coco Austin Is Going Big for Chanel Nicole's 3rd B-Day Bash

Heidi Klum & BF Tom Kaulitz Were In Makeup for How Long?!

Rami Malek Addresses Viral Fan Encounter

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.