Kendall Jenner Parties With Fellow Victoria's Secret Models on Her 23th Birthday

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday in New York City, where she is preparing for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

On Saturday night, she partied with fellow Victoria's Secret models Bella Hadidand Joan Smalls and other friends, such as Justine Skye and Tyler The Creator. Kendall dressed casually in a black turtleneck and matching jeans and a long coat, and sneakers. The group enjoyed karaoke, chips and salsa and guacamole and decorated balloon animals—courtesy of Bella!

"I love them so much...had to get them all," Bella wrote on Instagram Stories.

She also shared a photo of Kendall holding one of the balloons at the party.