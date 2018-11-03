John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett Are Married!

Wedding bells are a-ringing!

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett tied the knot on Saturday after about four months together. The Duggar family confirmed the nuptials on their website in a post called "Husband and Wife!" The update about their marriage said, "We are overjoyed for the two of them to begin their married life together. We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people. We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!"

The post included a comment from John and Abbie as well. "We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us," the newlyweds said. "Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!"