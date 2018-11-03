Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

Priyanka Chopra is on a boat!

The 36-year-old actress and her besties kicked off her bachelorette party weekend on Saturday, as she continues to prepare for her wedding to Nick Jonas. E! News has learned the women traveled to Amsterdam, Holland.

"#BacheloretteVibes," Priyanka wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself smiling and sitting in a tour boat or yacht while wearing an off-the-shoulder white sweater, gold watch and diamond engagement ring.

"Be good [heart emoji]," commented Nick's mother, Denise Jonas.