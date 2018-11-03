Sammi Giancola Reunites With Jersey Shore Stars at Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

Welcome back to the family, "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola!

The fan-favorite Jersey Shore alum was the only former star of the hit reality show who didn't return for the current revival series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But she wouldn't miss her good friend Deena Cortese's baby shower!

The star and husband Christopher Buckner are expecting their first child, a baby boy, who they plan on naming after him. On Saturday, Deena celebrated their upcoming arrival with her female cast mates, past and present. Sammi posted on her Instagram page a photo of her with Deena, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Sammi had also reunited with several of her former co-stars at Deena and Christopher's wedding in October.