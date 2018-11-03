Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time Holding Hands

New couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee showed some PDA when they were photographed together by the paparazzi for the first time.

The 37-year-old actress and her beau were spotted walking and holding hands during a trip to the Palm Springs area on Thursday, two days after his 43rd birthday.

E! News had learned earlier that week that Dewan, who filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in October, has been dating the former Shameless actor and Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical Once, for the past few months.

"She has completely moved on from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new," a source told E! News recently. "Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."